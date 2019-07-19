Christopher Oji

The Assistant Instructor General of Police (AIG), in charge of Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, Mr. Lawal Shehu, has read the riot act to Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), rank and file serving under his command, ordering them to shun bribery and corruption or risk the wrath of the Force.

Shehu, who gave the stern warning during a meeting with officers and men of the command, comprising of Lagos and Ogun states police commands, said that police officers should still remember that the ethics of the force demand that no policeman should be involved in any form of corruption.

He said: “I know that most of you are very busy and may have forgotten about the ethics of the force, but I want to remind you that even though you are chasing after kidnappers, robbers and other criminal elements, you must have in mind that bail is free. No matter the name you give it; whether it is mobilization fee or tracking money, you must not collect money. If you collect money, you have committed a crime and if you collect you will meet the wrath of the command. I still want to warn you that any policeman caught in any form of corruption will henceforth be treated as a saboteur. No more roadblock and we mean it. If you are caught in any form of corruption, you are on your own as you are a saboteur.

“We have reinvigorate our X-Sqaud, so don’t be an scape goat, let the Area Commanders and DPOs take back the messages to their subordinate as we are determined to wipe out corruption completely from the force. I have warned you and don’t say that you have not been told. We mean business this time around.”

Shehu also warned criminals especially robbers and kidnappers to stay clear of the command, saying: “We are battle ready for them. It is either they turn a new leaf or they leave the state as we will use everything at our disposal to fight crime and criminality. There is no place for hoodlums in my command because we have all it takes to deal with criminals.”

He said that a number of criminals have been arrested by his command.