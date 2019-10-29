Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two suspected bandits along Ugbema-Jato-Aka axis in Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

The bandits, according to sources, were shot dead by members of the Joint Task Force codenamed Operation Zenda, led by SP Justine Gbyindye.

A police source hinted that the bandits confronted the task force who were on surveillance in the area.

“The Joint Task Force of Operation Zenda were on surveillance of the volatile area when the bandits engaged them in a gun duel during which some of the gang members escaped with gunshot wounds.

“In the process, the task force gunned down two members of the gang who were suspected to be part of some notorious kidnappers and armed robbers that have been terrorising communities along that axis,” he said.

Items recovered from the gang, according to the police source, included a sub-machine gun, live ammunition, cartridges, phones and charms.