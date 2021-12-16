The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) says it has arrested three suspected pirates and confiscated pirated books worth about N5 million in Abuja during an enforcement operation.

Its Director, Public Affairs, Mr Vincent Oyefeso, said in a statement that the commission’s operatives, backed by armed policemen, stormed bookshops at Garki Market on Dec. 14, and apprehended the suspects.

According to him, this is a renewed drive to rid markets of pirated books and enforce copyright laws.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“Preliminary reports show that about 907 infringing copies of religious, motivational and educational titles belonging to various publishers were among the seizures.

“The titles seized include New General Mathematics for Senior Secondary, Book 3, Modular English, Book 5, by Evans; Nigerian Primary English, Pupil, Book 4, by Learn Africa; National Common Entrance Examination, English and Verbal Aptitude by Ugo C. Ugo.

“Others are Oxford Advanced Leaner’s Dictionary; Harrap Paperback French Dictionary; Islamic Studies for Senior Secondary Schools, Book 3 by University Press Plc.

“Christian Religious Studies and National Values for Primary School, Book 1; Rope of Allah, Book 4; Living as God’s Children, by African University Press Plc., and Bibles,’’ he stated.

Oyefeso quoted the NCC’s Director of Operations, Mr Obi Ezeilo as describing the operation as a major hit on book piracy in Abuja.

Ezeilo said the anti-piracy operation followed tip-offs by rights owners, intensified intelligence gathering and surveillance by the Commission’s operatives.

He indicated that the suspects would be prosecuted. (NAN)

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .