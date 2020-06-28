Nigerian multiple business owner, Bolatito Salami who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zanzeespabeautynstyle, there are certain challenges that come with becoming a successful Nigerian female entrepreneur.

No doubt, women-owned businesses are still in the minority, and the hurdles faced by women who have embraced entrepreneurship are vast.

Speaking on her early days challenges, the famous female boss maintained that the country’s fluctuating economy and copyright infringements have always been part of her major issues.

“Copyright has been my major challenge since inception. Then I also face economic challenges especially exchange rate. In addition, our kind of business also tackle unhealthy competition too. But I was able to conquer it all with perseverance and determination. I made sure I put in enough hard work without excuses. That’s why I would always tell the young ones who want to become self-made entrepreneurs never give up on their dreams. They should work like a slave, tomorrow they would crowned with success,” she stated.

With so much hard work, determination and commitment to customers satisfaction, Zanzeespabeautynstyle’s boss became a popular brand in beauty, fashion and lifestyle business, the well respected entrepreneur says passion fuelled her business ideas, “It’s my passion for beauty and lifestyle that made me venture into the business. It has not been a smooth ride but we are happy with how far we have come. I want to make more money and build a house, that’s part of my aspirations”