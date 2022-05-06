From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer of TEVRISS fashion and designers, Mr Olivet Chukwuebuka Odigwe has stated that copyright is one of the major challenges facing the fashion industry in Nigeria.

Odigwe, who is also life style influencer disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

He said, “People hardly create yet they call themselves fashion designers, some don’t even have passion for it ,they just go into it thinking its all fun and no work, but the reverse is the case ,you have got to put in the work”.

Narrating his break through into the industry, he said , “My inspiration came from watching fashion shows from an early age and not getting distracted by any other thing entirely.

“I remember one time i was watching a fashion show and i left the food on my care to burn, I got the beating of my life that day, but ,did that stop me ? Not at all.

“ I have always loved putting pieces together, even while i was young ,my siblings would ask my opinion after dressing up and i validate it, so its safe to say I have always loved to dress people up and look nice myself.”

Speaking on the distribution of its goods and product ,he revealed that TEVRISS is not limited to only Abuja, but cut it across the whole the whole world, saying that “We are working tirelessly to take male fashion into another world”.

While giving the detailed breakdown in producing fashion designers, “People have various steps in producing fashion and designers but I’ll attempt to give a little detail number which are : sketch out your design, source out unique fabrics to create them and you sew and wow everyone”, he explained .