From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has said that it is implementing Outcome-Based Education (OBE) in engineering programmes in tertiary institutions to bridge gaps in the nation’s engineering sector.

The Registrar of COREN, Prof. Joseph Odigure made this known during a regional workshop on the implementation of OBE in engineering programmes held yesterday at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

He noted that there has been expansion of engineering programmes at various faculties requiring that COREN strengthens its accreditation system to align with the pace of globalization and emerging technologies.

This, he said, would make engineering faculties to meet requirements of local employers and international job markets in the engineering and technology sector, and to improve the quality and proficiency of COREN registered engineers.

“The planning, process and assessment of OBE are reverse of that associated with the traditional education approach,” he said. “It is a shift from measuring input and process to include measuring outcome. The OBE approach pursues the design of curriculum and teaching process that focuses on producing graduates with capabilities to meet expectations of stakeholders.”

