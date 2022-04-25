By Chinwendu Obienyi

Leading chemical and food raw materials companies in Nigeria and a member of TGI Group, Cormart Nigeria Limited, recently announced its partnership with Meura to provide engineering solutions to customers in the food and beverage industries using Meura products.

Meura, a Belgian company, has been at the forefront of brewing technology for nearly two centuries as they have a wide range of state-of-the-art products and technologies covering fine milling and installation of complete brewhouses and yeast management.

According to a statement, Meura is now partnering with Cormart to provide local content initiatives and value addition so that customers would derive more value using Meura products. Speaking on the development, Clement Gbala, Cormart’s General Manager – Breweries and Beverage, said the partnership is focused on providing quick solutions to customers while adding that the company is looking at having a Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) with customers via the use of regional offices and stock maintenance in its central warehouse in Cormart House located in Lagos.

“This offers a massive reduction in long lead-time, production downtime, long service interval, travel restrictions that may affect prompt services, and the stock availability of spares for equipment”, Gbala said.

Also speaking, Martin Middernacht, Cormart’s Managing Director, said that finding solutions to business processes is in line with the company’s core value of innovation.

“We are committed to this partnership and would leverage our knowledge of the industry where we have worked successfully in the past two decades. For us, it is exciting as we expand our portfolio and grow in our capacity to not only offer chemical solutions to the industry but also engineering solutions. We are looking forward to bringing a new dynamism in our level of services to the industry.” Middernacht said.

For his part, Jeroen Vandenbussche, Meura’s Chief Commercial Officer, said, “The Nigerian market is globally one of Meura’s main markets with important growth opportunities. Cormart is an excellent partner, which allows us to further develop the activities and improve the services to the Nigerian end customers”.

