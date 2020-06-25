Roasted and boiled corn sellers in Jos are making brisk sales, following the relaxation of the lockdown imposed by the State Government to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government had on June 11 announced the relaxation of the lockdown, but ordered the residents to continue observing the safety protocols such as wearing face masks, social distancing and washing of hands with sanitisers, to protect themselves against the Coronavirus disease.

The government gesture encouraged roadside traders, including the corn sellers, to return to full business on the city’s major roads.

One of them, Mrs Justina Yusuf, mother of four, described corn selling as very lucrative as it was helping her help to feed her family.

Yusuf says that she buys a bag of raw corn for an average price of N2,000 and makes a profit of between N2,000 and N2,500, daily.

Another seller, a mother of three, Mrs Hanatu Timothy, said she was making a profit N1,800, daily depending on the level of patronage.

“This is the season, so if you look around you will see almost everyone snacking on roasted or boiled corn, so the business is paying well, “Timothy said.

Another one, Janet Jason, said she made between N1,500 and N1,800 profit, daily in the business.

Mrs Grace Pam, a student, said that she was able to save money from roasting corn instead of waiting for the pandemic to end while doing nothing.

“Rather than sit at home doing nothing , I decided to roast corn by the roadsides, the business is not capital intensive, you don’t need a shop and I am making lots of money daily,

Another seller, Asabe Jerry, a grand mother said that she was making N2,500 from selling roasted corn, daily and that she was determined to make good use of the season.

A consumer, Mrs Chichi Uche, said she was enjoying eating roasted corn with African bush pear, popularly known as Ube.

Also, Ali Musa, said he enjoyed roasted eating corn better with coconut and could eat as many as five at once.

Mrs Noro Jang, also a consumer said that she preferred the boiled corn as it was usually softer and sweeter when munched with pear.

”Corn is one of the world’s most popular cereal grains , it is rich in fibre and vitamins.

”In Nigeria, we eat it in different ways, it can be roasted, boiled, cooked with beans and combined in several other ways , ” Jang said.(NAN)