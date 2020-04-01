Coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) as simply explained by the World Health Organization (WHO), is a viral disease. It has attacked the world like an enemy. According to medical experts, a virus is an “ultramicroscopic (20 to 300nm in diameter), metabolically inert, infectious agent that replicates only within the cells of living hosts, mainly bacteria, plants, and animals. Corona must be one of the worst of them with the disease it causes.

Last week, I visited the office of Mr. Frank Mbah, the police spokesman at Police Headquarters. I was informed he had gone to answer the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, when I arrived. I was offered a seat to wait for him. The office used to be my second office, as it were, when I was the managing editor of The Dawn newspaper, which I conceived in 2008. While waiting and acknowledging pleasantries from police officers who recognized me, a female visitor was also ushered into the office of the Force PRO. Thank goodness, she instinctively complied with the coronavirus gospel of “keeping a distance.” Before she could fully adjust herself another visitor, a senior citizen was ushered into the office. Again, because of the spacious office, we were able to space out our sitting arrangement. I instigated a discussion on coronavirus. We juxtaposed the coronavirus to the Boko Haram terrorists/kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits and criminals of various types operating in the Nigerian space. We all agreed that all the aforementioned elements have the tendencies to kill like the dreaded COVID-19. We reasoned that both the virus and the criminals were killers and they unknowingly arrest their victims with the sole purpose to kill. While the Boko Haram terrorists abduct unsuspecting victims, attacking and eventually killing them, the kidnappers abduct their victims, gradually draining them of energy before placing high financial demands as ransom and when such is not complied with, the result is death. The same scenario plays out with armed robbers who forcefully break into their victim’s residence with the intention to rob and kill. Coronavirus is no exception. It has come with the intention to kill. It spreads through careless human contact, and shows up evidently through headache, sneezing and strong coughing. It further drains the respiratory tract, inflicting severe pains on the victim’s system by making breathing extremely difficult. Then it kills.

Today, like never before, the entire country is fighting a war against a disease, regarding the coronavirus as a common enemy. Unlike in some other cases when such an enemy is perceived from either political, religious or ethnic perspectives, the war aginst coronavirus knows no boundary.The enemy is everyone’s enemy. There is something as dangerous or more dangerous than Boko Haram because it is after every one from the North to the South.It has no respect for big persons. In fact, it seems to even go after big people.

Thankfully, the Federal Government is leading in the war against this common national enemy as it has not done before, by evoking patriotism, nationalism, the spirit of brotherliness and caring for one another. The exemplary stand of the Federal Government has motivated notable individuals, private institutions and organisations around the country. Among those that have shown concern are former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who set the ball rolling, Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia and the Alakijas, among others. A radio station, Human Rights Radio, based in Abuja, has been collecting and distributing tons of food materials to the less privileged in Abuja. Nigerians have suddenly woken up to heed the national call in the face of this enemy of all humans in Nigeria and all over the world.

The Central Bank boss, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, also announced the creation of a N50 billion targeted credit facility through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank for households and small- and medium-sized enterprises that are particularly hard-hit by COVID-19, including hoteliers, airline service providers and health care organisattions, among others. Many more individuals and organisations are helping out, joining hands with government to fight the pandemic, which is expanding daily.

Despite all these commendable philanthropic and humanitarian gestures, the killer virus has rampaged through 13 states in Nigeria, recording 139 positive victims (as at Tuesday), with two deaths so far in Nigeria. It has ravaged 151 countries around the world, with over 677,660 recoded positive victims, 31,737 deaths and 146,303 recoveries.

Although the pandemic in Nigeria is far from the tragedy and fearful record in Italy, the deaths recorded in the hands of Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers within the year leaves Nigerians praying that another source of heavy casualty does not befall them. What is worrisome, however, is the invisibility of the virus. What is more distressing is the nonchalant disposition of many Nigerians who are not ready to heed simple medical instructions like social spacing, frequent washing of hands and the need to avoid crowded places.

Human nature, from ages, is averse to rules and regulations, no wonder the government is being pushed to forcefully restrain people to their homes by shutting down most public places. The same attitude was exhibited when the country witnessed a spate of insecurity. Many Nigerians do not see the importance of cooperating with security agencies by providing them with useful and necessary information concerning the activities of criminals. Today, thousands know they are infected, knowing fully that they have the symptoms, yet they will not report themselves to any medical unit around them. Rather, they would prefer to infect others. Such acts should be criminalized.

Coronavirus cannot on its own infect anyone except through someone who may have innocently been infected by contact with another person. One surest way to curb the spread of the disease is to comply with government’s instructions to stay back home.

Prayer

Security File believes in prayer. So, we pray for every one of our readers who has tested positive to the coronavirus, that God will have mercy and extend heavenly healing to them, including the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Babandede. In Jesus name, Amen!