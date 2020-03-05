Noah Ebije,Kaduna

The spate of killings by renewed banditry and terrorist attacks in the North, as well as outbreak of Corona virus in the country, have stalled the 20th anniversary celebration of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the northern mouthpiece.

The anniversary was scheduled to hold second week of this month in Kaduna where the latest killings by bandits took place.

This was contained in a statement by the Chairman, ACF Anniversary Organizing Committee, the former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu M.Wamako.