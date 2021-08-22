From Desmond Mgboh, Kano and Ben Dunno, Warri

There was great excitement in Warri, Delta State and Bichi in Kano State as the new Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty, Tsola Emiko, Ogiame Atuwatshe III, and the Emir of Bichi, Muhammadu Nasiru Ado Bayero, were formally installed traditional rulers during their coronation ceremonies.

An ostensibly happy President Muhammadu Buhari wished the two traditional rulers well.

Specifically, the president congratulated the Itsekiri people over the successful coronation of HRM Tsola Emiko, Ogiame Atuwatshe III, describing his emergence as the youngest Itsekiri king timely in enhancing the development of the Iwere land.

He expressed optimism that the reign of the new monarch would usher in unity, development and greatness of the Iwere land and its people.

Also Buhari urged the Emir of Bichi, Muhammadu Nasiru Ado Bayero to emulate his father, the late Ado Bayero, in the discharge of the responsibilities of his throne.

The president, in his goodwill message at the coronation of the 21st Olu of Warri held at Ode-Itsekiri yesterday, which was delivered by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, who led the Federal Government delegates to the ceremony, noted that the Itsekiri nation is blessed to have a vibrant king at this critical period in its history.

In his speech, the governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, urged the sons and daughters of Itsekiri kingdom to join hands with the monarch in bringing about the desired unity and development of their land.

The governor who was represented by the Chief of Staff (COS), Government House, Hon. Ovie Agas, noted that the state government holds traditional institutions in very high esteem just as he urged the new monarch to also bring his wealth of experience to bear in the peace, security and development of his domain and the entire state.

Also speaking, the Oni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi III, welcomed the new Olu of Warri to the body of the first class kings in the country, stating that the council of traditional rulers was glad to have such a vibrant and dynamic monarch on board.

“From the throne of Oduduwa, we are very happy for your coronation as the 21st Olu of Warri and delighted to welcome you on board as a member of the first class traditional ruler from Delta state.”

Also, the Oba of Benin, Omonoba ‘Nedo Uku’Akolopolo, Eware II, prayed that the era of the new monarch ushers in good tidings, peace, progress and development to the Itsekiri land and her people.

The Royal Majesty who was represented at the occasion by some of his prominent chiefs, noted that the Itsekiris have seen kings, but expressed optimism that this would be the best king ever in the kingdom.

In his appreciation speech, the Olu of Warri, HRM Tsola Emiko reversed the age-long traditional curse placed on their ancestors that had bedeviled the land and prayed that henceforth the land is blessed and would continually experience peace, progress and development.

He called on all sons and daughters of Iwere kingdom to bring their expertise to bear towards the growth of the Itsekiri land.

He urged the Niger Delta youths to desist from violent acts and begin to look inwards on how to intellectually develop their region, adding that the approach of violence must give way for the desired development to come to the region.

Similarly, President Buhari, who was also represented by the Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, at the coronation ceremony of the Emir of Bichi, Muhammadu Nasiru Ado Bayero, held in Bichi town, said that he had no doubt that the reign of the new monarch would usher in blessing to his Emirate even as he tasked him to improve commerce and industry in the Bichi Emirate and the entire Kano State.

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, while speaking at the occasion, expressed similar optimism that Bichi Emirate was on the track to rapid socio-economic development with the coronation of the monarch.

Ganduje, who presented the Staff of Office to the monarch, urged him to bring to bear his vast experience and resources towards the development of his emirate

He described the Emir as a distinguished technocrat, banker and entrepreneur.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar 111, congratulated the second Emir of Bichi and urged him to lead justly and equitably.

In his acceptance speech, Emir Muhammadu Ado Bayero expressed gratitude to the people who came to witness his coronation.

He pledged to continue with the legacies of his late father.