Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The newly coronated 19th Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, on Monday unveiled his agenda for the Emirate.

In his coronation speech, Emir Bamalli said security, peace and development would top the agenda.

He also said that he would build on the legacies left behind by the immediate late Emir Shehu Idris.

Emir Idris died on September 20 following a brief illness, while Ambassador Bamalli was appointed Emir by the State governor, Nasir El-Rufai on October 7.

Emir Bamalli formally received the staff of office at the coronation event in Zaria.

“Our Agenda for the Emirate is one of security, peace and development. We shall roll out our plan and call on everyone to support us as we honourably discharge this responsibility before God.

“The people are at the heart of everything we intend to do and ours will be a reign of listening and aiding the people to the best of our abilities.

“I have always taken a great interest and have a deep commitment and strong appreciation for the traditions and history of Northern Nigeria, which, like my late father, Magajin Garin Zazzau Mallam Nuhu Bamalli, I have endeavoured to promote at every opportunity.

“There is no greater time to enhance and promote the institution of traditional leadership than as an Emir. We, therefore, make a pledge to you today of our intention to continue the good works of all our predecessors, most notably the lamented Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, whose long reign of close to 46 years brought enormous changes and development to Zazzau Emirate. I intend to build on his legacy as well as to adapt methodologies to reflect modern times, by embracing technology and communication in order to keep up with the rapid changes taking place all around us. We intend to do this without losing the essence of our traditions and practices.

“My accession to the exalted throne of Zazzau, whilst seen as controversial by some, is undoubtedly the will of Allah and I urge you all to come together so that united we can collectively rebuild our fragmented society, region and indeed the country at large.

“I would like to reiterate what I have said before since being proclaimed Emir. I reach out to all the contenders who put their names forward for the Emirship following the death of Sarkin Zazzau Alhaji Shehu Idris. I employ you all to join me in showing a united front in the work ahead. We have much to do in the service of our people and more experienced hands than few will make the work lighter and more impactful. I reach out to you to work in the spirit of the brotherhood we share in Islam as well as that we share through the many blood connections between our clans. There are many societal issues that we wish to help our people surmount, this can only be effectively achieved through the concerted efforts of us all.

“It is indeed a great honour for me to stand before you all today as the 19th Fulani Emir of Zazzau. I would like to first give thanks to Almighty Allah who has honoured me by exalting me to this revered position. I would further like to appreciate the Kaduna State Government for selecting me as Emir following consultations with the Kaduna State Council of Chiefs.

“This is an auspicious day in more ways than one. Not only am I being formally installed as Emir of Zazzau, significantly, today marks 100 years since Mallam Aliyu Sidi Abdul-Qadir was deposed as Emir of Zazzau by the British. This honourable and principled man was the fourth and last reigning Emir from the Mallawa Clan to which I belong. I am therefore proud to be his successor, as well as that of Mallam Abubakar Musa, Mallam Sidi Abdul-Qadir Musa, and Mallam Musa, who was the flagbearer of Shehu Usman dan Fodio, first Fulani Emir of Zazzau, my great-great-grandfather and the founder of the Mallawa Clan.

“I would like to thank the Kaduna State Government for its tireless efforts in undertaking a great number of public works under the stewardship of His Excellency The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El Rufai. These works and policies have positively impacted the people of Zazzau Emirate. We look forward to working closely with Your Excellency in our efforts to improve the condition of our people,” Emir Bamalli said.