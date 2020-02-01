Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A total number of 11,791 novel coronavirus infections have been recorded so far in the People’s Republic of China.

The Chinese government says that 259 deaths have also been recorded since the beginning of the outbreak of the epidemic in 2019.

The report is coming amid concern showed by the European Union, India, Pakistan and other countries towards China’s tackling of the virus.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, in a newsletter titled ‘Newsletter on Fighting 2019-nCoV,’ dated February 1, 2020, made available to our correspondent in Abuja, stated that the confirmed cases and deaths were recorded in the Chinese mainland.

“On the Chinese mainland, the total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus climbed to 11,791 as of midnight of 31st Jan, including 259 deaths and 243 who had recovered and been discharged from the hospital, according to China’s National Health Commission,” the newsletter reported.

According to the newsletter, “the number of confirmed infections in the China’s Hong Kong (13) and Macao (7) special administrative regions and Taiwan province (10) had risen to 30 in total, according to the commission.”

It further reported that at present, 136,987 close contacts of confirmed cases had been tracked, and among them, 118,478 are under medical observation, while 6,509 such people were freed from observation on Friday.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs had on Friday had said that the Chinese government had taken the most comprehensive and rigorous prevention and control measures with a strong sense of responsibility for people’s health.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, stated this while responding to a question on the World Health Organisation’s declaration that the pneumonia outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus was a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Chunying added that many of the measures taken by China go well beyond the requirements of the International Health Regulations (2005), adding that China had full confidence and ability to win the battle against the outbreak.

Chunying further said that acting with openness, transparency and in a responsible manner, China has provided timely updates of the outbreak and the genome sequence of the coronavirus.

“Such efforts are fully recognized and highly commended by the WHO and many countries,” the spokesperson said.

Chunying also said that China has stayed in close communication and cooperation with the WHO, even as he said that the WHO experts conducted a field trip to Wuhan.

“Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited China and exchanged views on the containment of the outbreak with the Chinese side.

“He applauded China’s prevention and control efforts and expressed gratitude for China’s great contribution to the world in fighting against the outbreak. China will continue to work with the WHO and other countries to safeguard regional and global public health security,” Chunying added.