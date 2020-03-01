Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Lar Ndam Nimkong said 43 persons including Chinese national have been isolated in mining sites in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Dr. Nimkong disclosed this on Sunday during a press briefing with Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang in Jos and said the Chinese who came from China through Adis-Ababa to Abuja were examined and have no symptoms of Coronavirus.

He said: “The Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong received a communication on Friday 28 February, 2020 from Nigeria Immigration Service that three Chinese National are in Plateau. We set up a committee urgently made up of our staff, WHO, Nigeria Immigration Service, the Police and DSS and went to Wase LGA immediately.

“On Saturday 29 February, the team discovered that there were four Chinese and not three. They interviewed the leader who came on 25 February and three others came on the 26 February, 2020.

“The admitted that they came from China and flew to Adis-Ababa through Abuja to Wase Local Government Area in Plateau State. They show their screening forms in Adis-Ababa and in Abuja and we told them that anybody who is coming from a country that has Coronavirus problem is a suspect until he prove otherwise.

“In Wase, the Leader was leaving in a compound with 24 other Nigerians who were working with him. They have a water source that the villagers come to fetch for drinking, both of them were isolated in the compound for 14 day, nobody is expected go out and nobody goes in.

“The same thing in Baki-Kaya wherr there are three Chinese National and 15 Nigerians who are working with them, both of them show their screening forms before coming into Nigeria and we have asked that they should be isolated for 14 days also; with this, we have no case of Coronavirus in Plateau for now.”

He said the Military and other security personnel in the area have been directed to ensure that the people comply with the directive.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang urged Plateau people not to panic but go about their normal business and said anybody who is coming from a country that has cases of Coronavirus disease will be subjected into screening to ensure that the state is free of the virus.

He noted that the State Government is prepared to tackle the situation and said isolated centres have been provided for the purpose of checkmating the menace.

He said among those isolated, four are Chinese National and 39 are Nigerians who are working with the Chinese in the two mining sites.