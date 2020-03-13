With major sporting events either suspended or cancelled, eight members of the Super Eagles are presently being confined to protective custody in Spain and England, in a precautionary measure against the pandemic Coronavirus.

Already, the Spanish Laliga had been suspended for two weeks and seven Nigeria internationals are affected by the measure, to avoid physical contact with possible carriers of the virus.

Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Samuel Chukwueze, Ramon Azeez and Peter Etebo will all sit out the next two LaLiga fixtures, while in England, three players; Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City and Everton’s Alex Iwobi, have also been placed under watch alongside their teammates.

In Spain, LaLiga has decided to quarantine Real Madrid players to continue with the next phase of the protocol of action against COVID-19.

Players of Leicester City, including Ndidi and Iheanacho will undergo further tests as three unnamed Leicester City players have shown symptoms of Coronavirus.

Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers, revealed worrying news that three players were showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Though the identities of the three Foxes’ players have not been disclosed, allnigeriasoccer.com reported that Ndidi is not among the affected players, but the holding midfielder and the rest of the squad were tested again, yesterday.

Over 120,000 people have been infected with the virus with over 4,000 deaths already recorded. The fall-out of the disease has affected sporting events with a couple of matches played behind closed doors across Europe.