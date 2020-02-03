Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The over 50 Nigerian students stranded in Wuhan, China, have called on the Federal Government to come to their aid by immediately evacuating them from the epicentre of the Coronavirus.

This is even as the People’s Republic of China, yesterday, confirmed a total number of 14,380 reported cases of the virus.

The call by the Nigerian students is coming as the Federal Government.

However, one of the Nigerian students in Wuhan, said other countries have began evacuating their students from Wuhan.

“Azerbaijan actually sent an aircraft to evacuate just 10 of their citizens from Wuhan. Saudi Arabia evacuated just four of their own citizens; the Egyptians left earlier today (yesterday).

I do not know how many they were. Turkey evacuated 40 people, United Kingdom (UK) and South Korea have sent aircrafts twice within this week to evacuate their citizens. I do not know why Nigerian government has decided to leave us here in Wuhan.

“Over 50 of us, especially the ones with kids, really want to leave as soon as possible. They are worried because of the increasing number of dead and infected people and being indoors for 11 days and counting. Our state of mind isn’t the same as there is no help in sight. So, we are all worked up mentally aside the decreasing availability of resources,” the student said.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, in a February 2, 2020 edition of the ‘Newsletter on Fighting 2019-nCoV’ made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, disclosed that 328 persons have been cured of the virus, with 304 deaths recorded.

“On the Chinese mainland, the number of confirmed cases climbed to 14,380 as of Saturday at midnight, including 304 deaths, 328 people have been released from hospitals after being cured, data released by the commission on Sunday morning showed.

“The number of confirmed infections in the China’s Hong Kong (14) and Macao (7) special administrative regions and Taiwan province (10) had risen to 31 in total, according to the commission.