Experts said the virus could cause pneumonia. Those who have fallen ill are reported to suffer coughs, fever and breathing difficulties. In severe cases there can be organ failure. As this is viral pneumonia, antibiotics are of no use. The experts insist- ed that antiviral drugs against flu would not work. Recovery depends on the strength of the immune system. Many of those who have died were already in poor health.

Professor Dimie Ogoina, Consultant, Infectious Disease, Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State, however, gave new insight into coronavirus. He told Daily Sun: “Firstly, the virus is new, never previously described. Secondly, it causes a respiratory disease characterised mainly by cough and fever and thirdly, it is contagious, can be transmitted from person to person. Lastly, fortunately it is not as deadly as been perceived. Most will recover; about 3 per cent suffer mortality, especially in persons above 60 or with co morbid disease.

Ogoina is also Chief Medical Director, NDUTH and President, Nigeria Infectious Diseases Society (NIDS), said though Nigeria routinely screens every traveller in major international airports by checking for fever and asking for symptoms such as cough; “unfortunately, it is neither feasible nor evidence base to test everyone for the virus even if they have no symptoms.