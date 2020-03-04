Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Republic of Angola has lifted the travel ban it earlier placed on Nigerian nationals.

The travel ban by the Government of Angola followed the confirmed case of coronavirus in the country involving an Italian national.

Kimiebi Ebienfa, of the Crises Monitoring and Public Communications Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed the development in a terse statement made available to Daily Sun.

“Be informed that the Government of Angola has reversed the travel ban earlier placed on Nigerian nationals over the case of Coronavirus in Nigeria,” Ebienfa disclosed.

Recall that Angolan authorities had on March 1, 2020, announced a temporary measure banning citizens of China, South Korea, Italy, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, and Iran from the country.