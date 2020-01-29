Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has advised Nigerians living in China to be wary of Coronavirus.

She advised them to avoid eating uncooked meat and animals products, to avoid crowded and closed areas, as well as close contact with people who are having a cold.

According to a statement by the Head, Media and Public Relations Unit, NIDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa assured that the Nigerian mission in Beijing is in touch with Nigerians in Wuhan.

On Wednesday, according to official Chinese statistics, more than 130 people have died from the mysterious new coronavirus.

Dabiri-Erewa counselled Nigerians in China to keep indoors and take necessary medical precautions as advised to avoid contacting the killer disease.

She said the warning became imperative as medical persons say there is no specific medication or vaccine so far to treat the Coronavirus disease.

She assured Nigerians living in China that the Nigerian mission will ensure that all necessary actions are taken accordingly.

“It is important to advise Nigerians in China to be careful and take necessary precautions by staying indoors more for now,” she advised.

The NIDCOM boss emphasised that Nigerians in China follow medical advice as recommended in educational fliers and announcements.

Dabiri-Erewa further told Nigerians living in China to wash their hands regularly and maintain good personal hygiene.

She said while some are worried that they may run out of goods and other household items as a result of movement restrictions, she assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation.