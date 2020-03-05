Joe Apu

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) has postponed the league’s inaugural season, which had been scheduled to tip off Friday, March 13 in Dakar, Senegal due to the coronavirus scourge.

According to a release from the world Basketball governing body, FIBA, the postponement became necessary owing to the escalating nature of the virus that first broke out in the city of Wuhan, China.

FIBA after careful consideration, decided also to change several events due to the ongoing developments of the COVID-19 virus.

The FIBA 3×3 Olympic Qualification Tournament, which was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, India, from March 18 to 22, 2020, has been postponed.

FIBA is now working in close collaboration with the International Olympic Committee, on the best solution possible in the circumstances, considering that this tournament needs to take place before the FIBA 3×3 Universality Olympic Qualifier Tournament scheduled to be played in Budapest, Hungary, from April 24 to 26, 2020.

The FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup 2020 in Changsha, China, from May 13 to 17, 2020, has been rescheduled to September 9 to 13, 2020. Also, the FIBA 3×3 U17 Asia Cup in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, from June 4 to 7, 2020, has been rescheduled to October 8 to 11, 2020.

The FIBA U16 Asian Championship 2019 in Beirut, Lebanon, from April 5 to 12, 2020, has been cancelled. Furthermore, the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship 2019 in Canberra, Australia, from April 5 to 10, 2020, has also been cancelled.