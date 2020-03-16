Several African states have imposed far-reaching restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

South Africa has declared a national disaster and announced a ban on travel from the worst-affected countries, while Kenya has also imposed sweeping travel restrictions.

The measures are an attempt to prevent a major outbreak on a continent with poor health services.

Benin, Liberia, Somalia and Tanzania are the latest African countries to report cases.

Morocco has shut public baths, known as hammams, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and mosques after reporting 28 cases and one fatality since the outbreak of the global pandemic.

In total, nearly 350 people have been diagnosed with the virus across Africa. Seven people have died while 42 have recovered, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Most of the cases involve people arriving from Europe and North America. (BBC)