Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared a seven-day fasting and prayer session for God’s intervention in the world fight against dreaded novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

CAN state chairman Rev Akpen Leva, who disclosed this after a meeting of CAN officials in the state, said that the church was becoming increasingly disturbed at the rate of the spread of the disease.

Leva urged all Christians in Benue to actively participate in the seven-day fasting and prayer session to seek the face of God concerning the fatal disease, stressing that nothing was too big for God to handle.

The CAN Chairman expressed confidence in the ability of God to intervene and heal those said to have been infected by the virus around the world.

He called on the leaders of CAN blocs, ministers of the gospel, leaders of churches, the women and youth wings of Association, as well as CAN structures at the local government level, to mobilise their members to participate in the week-long fasting and prayer which would begin in all the churches in the state on March 23 and conclude on Sunday March 29 at NKST Church, Iortyer, Makurdi by 2 pm.

While sympathising with the victims of the virus, the CAN state chairman prayed for the quick recovery of the victims and urged Christians to intensify prayers for them and also do their part to stop the spread of the virus.

Rev Leva appreciated the efforts of the Federal and Benue State Governments in combating the virus and called on the people to cooperate with the government, explaining that the closure of schools and public meetings was a temporary measure to stop the spread of the virus.

The reverend enjoined the people of the state to observe strictly to health and safety guidelines such as regular handwashing, to avoid overcrowding, handshakes, as well as touching of one’s face with the hands, among other precautions.