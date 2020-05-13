Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State has announced indefinite suspension of lockdown introduced in the state three weeks ago to contain the spread of new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Deputy Governor and Chairman COVID-19 Response Committee, Alhaji Umar Kadafur in a press Statement Wednesday evening said the significant progress made in the fight against the virus in the state necessitated ease of the lockdown.

“In furtherance of the efforts to contain and eradicate this deadly scourge, the high-powered committee wishes to announce that lockdown is suspended indefinitely to study the situation for the time being,” he said.

He explained that government would revert to the restriction order if situation escalates. He said use of face masks will now be mandatory and enforceable by the government.

He said the ease of the lockdown would however not allow social and religious gatherings without observing physical distancing.

“There should be restriction on public gathering especially funeral procession or rites, wedding, naming ceremonies not more than 20 persons,” he announced. Churches are to adhere to social distancing, use a face mask and limit attendance of worshippers, he maintained.

He urged religious, traditional, opinion, and community leaders to sensitise the people on physical distancing and use of face mask. He said the ban on sales and consumption of alcohol and intoxicating substances was still in force in the staye, warning against violation.

He also warned pharmacy and patent medicine stores, private clinic, and health centres against accepting medical consultation and treatment of patients with COVID-19 related symptoms. He said such defaulters will be prosecuted.

Borno first announced lockdown on April 19 after a Coronavirus index case was confirmed. There are 188 confirmed cases of the pandemic in Borno with 21 deaths according to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).