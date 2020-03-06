Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu and her team in the Ministry of Health has stepped up sensitisation campaign on the ongoing new Coronavirus Disease, otherwise known as COVID-19 across the state.

The proactive Commissioner and her team on Friday stormed various locations in Calabar Municipality and Calabar South local government areas to enlighten Cross Riverians on the need for health consciousness and watch against the early signs of the disease raving lives across the globe.

Speaking with transporters that includes the management and members of Keke riders at their Secretariat, Dr Edu said the state Governor, Sir Ben Ayade is very passionate about the health of all citizens in the state and promised to erect a health post to attend to all emergency health needs in the area.

She said with the confirmation of Corona virus in Lagos and Cameroon the state has to step up its port health task force for screening and surveillance. She tasked transporters in the state to be on red alert and report any suspected case. Further noting that the Chinese workers at Akamkpa who came into the state have been under surveillance and self-isolation.

She task transporters on personal Hygiene which includes regularly washing their hands with clean water and soap as well as keeping eyes on their passengers in case of any possible signs. The commissioner who has been on her toes together with her cooperative and untiring team members said safety of all Cross Riverians is topmost on the mind of Governor Ayade.

She, therefore, called on members to promptly report anyone noticed with fever, coughing, headache, and history of travel to countries implicated in the outbreak. Dr. Betta Edu also Shared hands sanitizer and another protective item to the Transporters.

While welcoming the Commissioner and others present, Engr. Paul Bepeh appreciated the state government for the proactive approach in making sure Cross Riverians are healthy, he promise to use his office as the state Director of road traffic service) State chief VIO) to making sure all transporters have their hands sanitizer and use it properly.