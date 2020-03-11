Chinelo Obogo

Cabo Verde Airlines has said it is temporarily suspending flights to Washington DC, from March 8 to May 31, 2020 due to significantly reduced customer demand prompted by global health concerns related to Coronavirus COVID-19. In a statement by its management, the airline said passenger demand has decreased because of the Coronavirus epidemic which has impacted operations, hence the need to temporarily suspend some flights.

According to the statement: “Cabo Verde will temporarily suspend flights to Washington from March 8 to May 31 due to significantly reduced customer demand prompted by global health concerns related to corona virus COVID-19. The corona virus outbreak is changing worldwide aviation. As a result of the outbreak, passenger demand has decreased. Consequently, airlines have been trimming services and this also impacts Cabo Verde Airlines.

“As other aviation companies in general, Cabo Verde Airlines is paying attention to destinations where the focus of COVID-19 is increasing and affected customers will be contacted to accommodate travel needs. Those who booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly beginning March 09, or they can reach out to their travel agency.

“Up to now it is not proven scientifically that hot destinations are more safe for COVID-19 contagion , there is no case of COVID-19 in Cape Verde, so Cabo Verde Airlines believes that Sal Island is a safe destination for tourists and will continue to fly in other routes according to market demand. The company has already published on its website the contingency plan for passenger protection and continues to be attentive to the outbreak worldwide in order to restart the operation after the ended outbreak.”

Meanwhile Turkish airlines which brought in the index case of the passenger suspected to have the virus has also announced the cancellation of all flights to Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

In a statement, the airline said the cancellation of flights will start with flights originally scheduled to arrive Lagos on March 17, 23 and 29, while flights for Abuja scheduled for March 13, 16, 20, 25, 27 and April 1, 2020 will be affected. Flights for Port Harcourt will not operate on March 11, 13, 18 and 25 without saying when flights will resume.