The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed all the AFCON 2021 qualifiers for matchdays 3 and 4 due to growing concerns of the COVID-19 virus.

Rising from an emergency committee meeting, yesterday, CAF said the decision followed the latest declaration of the World Health Organisation (WHO) describing the coronavirus as a pandemic.

Acoording to the continental football ruling body, the match days 3 and 4 AFCON 2021 qualifiers initially scheduled from March 25 to 31, including the double-header between Nigeria and Sierra Leone, have been postponed indefinitely.

Also postponed are the FIFA Women U-20 World Cup qualifiers initially scheduled to hold from March 20-22 as well as the Total Women AFCON 2020 qualifiers initially scheduled to hold from April 8 to 14.

CAF said it will announce new dates for the matches in due time.