The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced the indefinite postponement of the Champions League and Confederation Cup semi-final matches.

The latest development takes the tournaments deferred by CAF to five after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, and the African Nations Championship which was due to be played in April.

Also postponed are the FIFA Women’s Under-17 qualifiers which were scheduled for May.

The first leg of inter-club competitions had been scheduled for the weekend of May 1-3, while return fixtures were pencilled for May 8-10.