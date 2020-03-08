Joe Apu

Two-time Commonwealth gold medalist, Odunayo Adekuoroye said she will remain focused on her training ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, despite speculations that the Games may suffer a postponement, owing to the coronavirus scourge.

Adekuruoye, who now enjoys the sponsorship of Halogen Security, courtesy of the Adopt a Talent programme initiated by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, told Sun Sports on Saturday that she has refused to be distracted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’ve heard so much about the coronavirus but all I want to do is just to concentrate on my training and remain focused on my dream of winning a medal in Tokyo 2020.

“Since my qualification, everything for me is tailored towards the Games. I look forward to it and I am working hard to ensure I fly Nigeria’s flag on the podium.”

Adekuruoye, picked her qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships, held in Kazakhstan, after she defeated North Korea’s Sun Jong in the quarterfinal.

Although she later lost in the semifinal to Japan’s Risako Kawai, the 25-year-old made sure she didn’t leave the competition without a medal. She was put up for the bronze medal against Moldova’s Anastasia Nichita, and she ended up beating her opponent 10-0.

With silver and bronze medals from the 2015 and 2017 editions, it means Adekuoroye now boasts of three medals from the championships — a rather impressive record.