Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Christians in Akure, the Ondo State capital and other towns in the today stayed indoors in compliance with the state government’s directive banning church services and other social activities within the state.

Most churches were under lock and key in many of the towns visited by our correspondent, even as some individuals held service at their various homes and other centres in their neighbourhood.

In Akure for instance, all major churches including the provincial headquarters of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), located along Oyemekun road, the state headquarters of the Living Faith Church along Ondo road, Catholic Church Cathedral and the Methodist Church Cathedral at Gbogi area were under lock and key.

Men of the Special Task Force put in place by the state government were also said to be monitoring the level of compliance by churches as they moved round major churches in the state.

The state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu had on Friday declared that the state government would not allow any church or mosque to hold any service pending the time the dreaded coronavirus disease will end.

He said the decision of the state government was to ensure that the

deadly disease does not spread to the state, having being discovered in some neighbouring states including Ekiti and Ogun.

He said the state government will also ban traditional festivals especially Egungun which is already being celebrated in some towns in the state.

It was, however, gathered that members of the Living Faith Church converged on their various Home Cell Centres across the state to hold the Sunday service in compliance with the directive from the president and founder of the church, Bishop David Oyedepo

Meanwhile, the Senior Pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ Gospel Church, Akure, Adewale Giwa has urged everyone across the world to seek God, saying the outbreak of Coronavirus disease is beyond human imagination.

Giwa, while advising the people to seek forgiveness, said the current situation could be compared to the days of biblical Noah where God destroyed the earth with flood.

The cleric specifically said the world had neglected God, stressing that “I can understand this kind of anger displayed by God. This is a warning sign to us to repent and turn to God. This situation tells unbelievers now to know that God created and owns the world; it started like a joke, but see what it has become.

“The world will get over this, but we need to serve God diligently.

This disease has made the people to run helter skelter. Pastors have disappointed God; the religious leaders no longer seek God, but money.

“God is angry at us, and only the righteous can be saved. Let us examine ourselves; this is a period of sober reflection.

“Coronavirus is not meant for true Christians. A thousand will fall at your side and ten thousand at your right side; but, it will not come near you. Only with your eyes shall you see the reward of the wicked. Devil is trying to steal our faith, and he wants us to believe something other than God’s words. As true Christians, we must hold on to our faith in God,” he stressed.