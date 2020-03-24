The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has postponed all its programmes scheduled to take place between March 23 and June 30 to check the spread of coronavirus in the country.

A statement by the Registrar/ Chief Executive of CIBN, Mr Seye Awojobi, however, said that three of its statutory programmes would hold as earlier scheduled, but digitally and virtually through video conferencing.

“These programmes are pre-annual general meeting, annual general meeting and 2020 CIBN Election designed to take place through e-voting platform.

“The other five of the statutory programmes were postponed; they will hold during a conducive period.

“The programmes include April 2020 Diet Banking Professional and Certification examinations, presidential valedictory address and investiture, CIBN USA Branch International Biennial Conference and Annual Lecture,” it said.

The institute said that all its governing council and committee meetings would be conducted virtually through video conferencing and other streaming technologies.

It said that new dates for the programmes would be announced later.

It apologised for any inconveniences the adjustment might caused its members and other stakeholders.

It said that the decision was to safeguard health and in adherence to the social restriction order of the Lagos State Government. (NAN)