A six-week-old baby in Connecticut, USA, has died from coronavirus and is believed to be the youngest confirmed fatality from the illness anywhere in the world.

The infant was taken to the hospital unresponsive last week and could not be revived. The baby’s death was announced on Wednesday by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. No other details were given other than that.

Lamont said he believes the infant is the youngest fatality ‘anywhere’.

‘It is with heart-breaking sadness today that we can confirm the first paediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to #COVID-19.

‘A 6-week-old new-born from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.

‘Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive.

This is absolutely heart-breaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19.

‘This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy. This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people.

‘Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time,’ he said in a string of tweets.

Connecticut has 3,128 cases and 69 deaths as a result of coronavirus.

It is unknown if the baby had any respiratory problems or underlying health conditions.

‘It reinforces what doctors have been saying; that the virus is unpredictable and while is mostly attacking the old or vulnerable, it has been known to strike people who otherwise seem healthy.

‘Around the world, the vast majority of stories of deaths have involved older or immuno-compromised people.’ (Mail)