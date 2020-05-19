Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has declared that clubs are in for a hard time in terms of sponsorship, as some European leagues return without fans.

Egbe, who spoke on Sportsville, a television sports show on Channels TV noted that playing without fans would make football uninteresting, even as he added that it would affect the revenue of the teams.

“Clubs make a lot of money from the fans, without the fans, the game won’t be interesting and I feel sorry for the clubs because it would affect their financial base. You know clubs make a lot of money from the fans, some of whom already have seasons ticket,” Egbe said.

He stressed that the nation’s league body, LMC must urgently come up with a decision on how to end the season, since Nigeria would need to forward the names of the clubs that would be flying the country’s flag next season in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup to African football governing body, CAF.

“I trust Shehu Dikko and the NFF know what to do in the midst of the present challenge”