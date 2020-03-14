Joe Apu

UEFA has announced the postponement of all European club football fixtures scheduled for next week due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The affected fixtures include all remaining Uefa Champions League and Europa League round of 16 ties and all Uefa Youth League matches that were scheduled for March 17, 18 and 19.

As a consequence, the draws for the next rounds of the competitions, which were supposed to take place on March 19, have also been postponed.

Similarly, the Premier League and English Football League matches have also been halted until at least next month because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Both governing bodies decided that matches will be postponed until 3 April, when the situation will be reviewed.

It comes after it was revealed that Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for coronavirus.

England international, Hudson-Odoi, 19, is the first Premier League player to test positive for the virus.

The Professional Football League (LFP) has suspended Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, France’s two fully professional football leagues, in response to the coronavirus situation in Europe after an emergency meeting yesterday morning, with the German Bundesliga having followed suit later yesterday.

A statement read: “Following the President of the Republic’s announcement in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, the LFP board of directors unanimously decided, yesterday, to suspend Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, immediately, until further notice.