Olakunle Olafioye (Lagos), Bamgbola Gbolagunte (Akure), Tony Osauzo (Benin), Abdulrazaq Mungadi (Gombe), LAYI OLANREWAJU (Ilorin), Rose Ejembi (Makurdi), Priscilla Ediare (Ado-Ekiti), Judex Okoro (Calabar), Gyang Bere (Jos), Jeff Amechi Agbodo (Onitsha), Laide Raheem (Abeokuta), Clement Adeyi (Osogbo), Geoffrey Anyanwu (Enugu) and George Onyejiuwa (Owerri)

Governments at all levels and the authorities saddled with the herculean task of containing the fast spreading of Coronavirus disease may have to double their efforts, especially in rural communities, across the country if the war against the pandemic is to be won soon.

This becomes necessary as investigation by Sunday Sun has revealed that many rural dwellers in the country are yet to come to the reality that the disease, which has claimed over 200, 000 lives with more than three million people infected globally, is not a ruse.

Findings revealed that in addition to their reckless disregard for the precautionary measures put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) skewed distribution of palliatives in most communities, distrust in government among other factors remain the major bane of the war against COVID-19 among rural residents in the country.

Edo

In Edo State, findings by Sunday Sun revealed that despite the aggressive sensitization campaigns to create awareness among the residents on precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease, reports from rural communities in the state indicate that many rural dwellers are yet to internalise the message.

It was gathered that the people are yet to come to terms with the reality of COVID-19 in most rural communities in the state as they breach‎ all precautionary measures and continue to live their normal lives.

The state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, had earlier engaged traditional rulers and religious leaders in the state ‎and charged them to educate their people on the precautionary measures, such as the need to avoid physical contact, prohibition of crowd of more than 20 persons, keeping social distance, among others.

“We went round to enforce the observance of the measures in Ovia South-West on a Sunday, urging the churches not to conduct service, but one of the pastors said we should not disturb them from serving God”, an official of the‎ local government told Sunday Sun.

Ondo

The story is not different In Ondo State, making the state government to be working round the clock to educate rural dwellers on how to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease. Sunday Sun gathered that the state Task Force on COVID-19 took particular interest in sensitizing rural dwellers about the disease and has also continued to sustain its efforts in distributing palliatives to them just as it has done to other vulnerable and under-privileged groups in the urban centres of the state.

Also, the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu had visited many rural communities to ascertain the level of awareness of the people and compliance with the specified hygienic practices required to curb the spread of the disease.

The governor visited Owena, Ajebandele, Ajegunle and other towns which are the boundaries of the state.

A resident of Ile-Oluji, a sleepy town in the state, Iyanda Elijah, told Sunday Sun that the people of the town have been complying with the directives by the government regarding COVID-19 pandemic.

“Officials of the Ministry of Health and the Task Force on COVID-19 came here to teach us about how this new disease has affected the whole world. They also got some items from the government as palliatives to help us in this period of difficulties caused by the new disease. People in this town benefited from it,” Iyanda said.

Rivers

Situation in rural communities in Rivers State tells story of apathy despite efforts by the state government to protect residents of the state against the infectious disease.

The state government, since the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in the country has taken proactive steps to check its spread in the state. The state governor, Nyesom Wike, was the first governor to announce border closure as one of the measures to contain the virus.

But checks by Sunday Sun showed that although rural dwellers are not unaware of the pandemic, apathy to abide by the precautionary measures put in place to combat the pandemic, however, remains a major source of concern to authorities in the state.

A member of the Rivers State Committee on COVID-19 Palliatives Committee, who did not want to be quoted, said most of the people in the villages believe that COVID-19 would not reach them.

He said: “It is not ignorance per se. Most of them know about it. But they don’t pay attention to it. I think the apathy is just deliberate. They still believe that the virus has not entered the communities. Therefore, it would not reach them”.

Niger

The situation is not different in Niger State where in spite of the vigorous enlightenment campaigns by the state Task Force on COVID-19, the majority of rural dwellers in the state still do not believe that the pandemic is real and as such have shown complete disregard to measures put in place by the government to contain the spread of the disease.

The situation in most of the communities in the state is that of “everybody to himself, God for us all” as it is business as usual.

Apart from Minna, the state capital, and adjourning towns, the people have continued to go about their normal daily activities with complete disregards for some of the measures put in place by the government to contain the spread which includes compulsory wearing of face marks, social distancing and stay at home directive.

While people tried to observe the stay at home directive by the government in Minna, the state capital, the social distancing rule is usually ignored especially at banks’ Automated Teller Machines (ATM), shops and some neighborhood markets during widow hours for shopping.

Although only one case of the COVID-19 has so far been recorded in the state with no death at the time of filing this report, people’s attitude and belief remain a danger to the spread of the pandemic in the state.

For instance, while some villagers claimed not to be aware of the existence of any disease called Coronavirus, those in the city said the government needs to do more in the area of public enlightenment.

A resident, who simply identified himself as Emmanuel at an ATM gallery at one of the banks in the state, blamed the state government for lack of proper awareness on the danger of the virus.

In his word, “some people still did not believe that there is Coronavirus; they will tell you that it’s a scam by the government to siphon money.

At Paiko town in Paikoro Local Government Area, a distance of about 19 kilometers to Minna, the state capital, it was business as usual. Local eateries, markets and shops were seen crowded with people, and without observing the necessary precaution measures.

A 43-year-old trader, Aisha Yunusa, told our correspondent who visited the town that though she heard people talk about COVID-19, she confessed that she did not know what it means.

“People are talking about one disease called Coronavirus, but I don’t know what it means. I don’t even know how people contact it. One thing they say is that it is for White men”, she declared.

Gombe

In Gombe State, the residents of Tumfure community in Akko Local Government Area (LGA) are worried over their porous border. Therefore, they have called on the state government to strengthen its border closure order as well as the ban on interstate travel to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

According to the duo of Malam Bala Maina and Alhaji Bappah both from Tumfure, one of the largest suburbs in the state capital, the porosity of the border has been exposing residents of the state to the grievous dangers associated with people traveling from places of high risk into the state.

“We have been told that almost all the confirmed cases being recorded in Gombe are from people coming into the state,” Alhaji Bappah told Sunday Sun on in Tumfure while alleging that most measures announced by the government and the state task force on COVID-19 are ill targeted at curbing the menace.

He added: “Yes, the dusk to dawn curfew, suspension of religious and social gathering and closure of markets as well as motor parks could be the best way of containing community spread, but not when the disease is yet to be confirmed to be in the state. The team is doing a good job of identifying people with the virus before entering or staying long in the state, but why are we being sent home without any support.”

While also complaining that the measures taken by the state government is taking a dangerous toll on the people, he said: “the government should know that what is presently being experienced is overwhelming and could be worse than the Coronavirus.”

The governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, had on March 23, announced the suspension of interstate travels as well as ordering the closure of schools in the state. Other measures announced by the governor during various statewide broadcasts include the suspension of social, cultural and religious gathering, closure of night clubs and beer parlour and also the return of 700 Almajiris to their states of origin.

Kwara

It is lamentation and bitter wailing in Kwara State as residents complained that the stimulus package announced by the Federal and Kwara State governments to cushion the effects of the lockdown imposed on the state as parts of measures to contain further spread of Coronavirus have not been sincerely deployed.

Some residents in the state alleged that the distribution of the palliatives has been politicized. Some residents of Oke Andi in Ilorin East Local Government Area said they had lost hope of receiving any stimulus package from the state government, let alone from the Federal Government.

Those who claimed to have sighted a semblance of the palliatives in the area decried the distribution process, complaining that a greater portion of the relief materials was reserved for party members.

“They claimed they are sharing food, but if you don’t have a party card, you won’t get. They brought rice to Oke Andi Area Ilorin, the man that was in charge divided it and said it was for party people and indigenes not for those who came to buy land to build and live with us and started sharing a derica (a unit of measurement) to people,” an obviously enraged resident said.

However, concerning the cash transfer, Sunday Sun gathered that the decision by the state government to involve members of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, in the technical committees, brought some level of transparency into the process.

Ekiti

Similarly in Ekiti State, rural dwellers have expressed their disappointment in the government for allegedly neglecting them in the distribution of palliatives put in place to cushion the effect of the lock down on them.

Residents of Araromi, Odo Uro, Iyin-Ekiti, a rural community in the state, said despite complying with government’s directives aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the government has failed to extend the distribution of palliatives to the community.

A resident of the community, Mrs Tawa Sule, a food vendor, who could not hide her feelings, said she is aware that a disease is currently ravaging the world, but, however, said the failure of the government to extend palliatives to the people in the community could impact negatively on government’s effort at containing the spread of the disease in the state.

Her words: “I am aware of the ravaging disease. But since the restriction and shutdown started, we no longer have the opportunity to go about our businesses. Since all this started nobody has given us anything as palliative. The stay-at-home order is not easy at all. We want the government to come to our aid. We have always been managing even before this restriction, we appeal to the government to come to our aid.”

Benue

In rural communities in Benue State, life is in full swing despite the much created awareness of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the need to stay safe.

Sunday Sun gathered that burial and wedding ceremonies still go on as usual in remote villages without recourse to the ban on all social and religious gatherings put in place by the state government.

A resident of Makurdi who craved anonymity and claimed to have attended a burial ceremony in his village in Kwande Local Government Area of the state last weekend told our correspondent that he was surprised that in spite of the warnings by the state government against social gatherings, people could still gather for the ceremony the way they did at the burial.

The source disclosed that burials, weddings and church activities were still going on smoothly in most villages.

Some people who attended burials in villages in Otukpo and Okpokwu local government area of the state confirmed to Sunday Sun that such gatherings were regular occurrences in most parts of the state.

“In fact, those of us who came from the city were shocked at how the villagers live their normal lives attending ceremonies and public gatherings without taking necessary precautions of physical distancing, regular hand washing and so on,” the source revealed.

Although, the state governor, Samuel Ortom had in his wisdom, partially locked down the state to enable people especially those who depend on daily income for survival move around and get their daily bread within the state.

The state government, however, gave a very strict warning against social gatherings, as well as pronounced a dusk-to-dawn curfew which is being vigorously enforced in cities.

However, reacting to this in a recent press briefing, Deputy Governor of the state and Chairman of the COVID-19 Action Committee, Engr. Benson Abounu, insisted that there was no such thing in the rural areas, saying tgat the committee usually gives approval for burials with strict instructions that there must be no social gathering of any sort.

On palliatives, some corporate organizations, well-to-do individuals and the Federal Government have been visiting communities to donate food and non-food essentials to help alleviate the sufferings of the rural masses.

For instance, only last week, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as part of activities to mark its 56th anniversary, led by the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command (TAC), AVM Olusegun Philips, donated food items to 270 households across four of its host communities in Benue.

Cross River

Cross River State government has increased surveillance in border communities across the state as part of the measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state. Besides, the government said it has distributed over one million facemasks and some palliatives across communities in the state.

Checks by Sunday Sun revealed that all border communities in the state are being manned by the task force set up to enforce the no-movement order.

A few weeks ago, Governor Ben Ayade had mobilised all his aides, including commissioners, special advisers and assistants and deployed them to border communities to continue the campaign against the pandemic.

Sunday Sun gathered that the state is paying so much attention to border communities to prevent exportation of the virus into the state through the movement of people from other states and neighbouring Cameroon.

Some of the highly policed border communities include Odukpani-Itu federal highway, Ikang- Cameroon, Abeng 1 and 2- Cameroon, Ekang-Cameroon all in South Senatorial District.

In the Central Senatorial District, border areas under strict surveillance are Abomeghe in Ebonyi-Igbo Ekureku in Abi local government area, Igonigoni-Afikpo in Ebonyi State, Obubra-Ikwo, Etung- Cameroon and Bumaji in Boki- Cameroon.

In the Northern Senatorial District, the border communities under lock include Amana community in Becheve, Cameroon at the Ranch, Benue state- “Branch” in Bebi community, Benue State-Utanga community, all in Obanliku and Benue-in Kakwe, Bishiri North in Obanliku.

Plateau

In Plateau State, the story is the same with the residents lamenting over lack of palliatives to cushion the effect of the lock down directive in place, making them to now nurse grudges against the government.

Sunday Sun gathered that the initial compliance witnessed in the state was gradually giving way to some degree of dissent as rural dwellers’ complaints continue to grow.

The state governor, Simon Lalong had last week announced that farmers and those selling fertilizers would be exempted from the lockdown to enable them go to farms.

Sunday Sun gathered that most of the villagers, particularly those at the border areas are going through excruciating pains as most of them are being arrested daily by security operatives and prosecuted at the mobile courts.

The situation, it was gathered, got out of hands recently at Heipang community of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, where the residents were said to have protested the siting of quarantine centre at Godiya Tourists Resort located in a residential area.

Some youths in the community under the umbrella of Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) in collaboration with the community leaders had urged the Plateau State government to relocate the quarantine centre from the area for the safety of the people.

The Chairman of BYM in Haipang District, Rwang Tongwong said that the people in the entire community are at the risk of contracting the disease as he noted with dismay that the centre was sited in the area without the knowledge of the people.

The situation is not different in Gindiri community of Mangu Local Government Area where rainstorm destroyed several houses, leaving their occupants homeless.

Apart from the fear of contacting the dreaded virus by the people, most of the villagers are yet to re-roof their destroyed homes because all markets in the state have been shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anambra

In Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra State, Sunday Sun observed that the majority of the residents and traders do not observe the preventive measures against the Coronavirus disease as most of the people in the city still engage in shaking of hands just as they hug one another during greetings, while the handful who wear face masks claimed they do so out of the fear of being arrested rather than the fear of contracting the virus.

Some people who spoke with our correspondent said the Coronavirus claim was a scam. Mr Okozie Gozie queried why the federal or state governments have not shown anybody discharged or dead patients, stressing that the government ‘is hiding something’.

“It is a scam; they keep on telling us the virus has infected many people in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and Kano states where more money has been released. So other states, in order to get their own share of the national cake, began to announce their own number of infected persons in their states just to be given the money,” he said.

Ogun

The feeling is similar in part of Ogun State, where the majority of people of Pakudi Village in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state, said COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax. The virus, according to some of them, who believe in the existence of the disease, is the disease of the rich, particularly, those who travel abroad.

A visit to the village, which is situated about 10-kilometres to Obada Town, along the Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta Expressway, by Sunday Sun, revealed that people of the community are going about their daily activities as usual without recourse to the precautionary measures put in place by the government.

A villager, Ajala Abiodun, declared that Coronavirus was a total farce, created by the government to siphon public fund. He said the village despite lacking social amenities has not recorded any case of the virus.

Ajala, who is a farmer and native doctor, noted that the pandemic was meant for the urban centres and not for rural settlements such as Pakudi. He, however, boasted that if COVID-19 found its ways into the village, it would be cured with herbal concoction.

On the government various palliative packages, Ajala, said he learnt that government has been distributing food and other items to the people to ease the burden of the lockdown, but that no one in the village has received anything.

Osun

Since the lockdown directive came into force in Osun State, the residents have been finding life very tough. Most residents, especially artisans and vulnerable people are living from hand to mouth.

However, most of them have devised survival strategies to cope with life.

At dawn, some farmers sneak to their farms and take their produces to the markets in the evenings for sale to be able to raise money to take care of their families. In the evenings, some transporters, particularly Okada riders and cab operators engage in their business to make ends meet.

“Since the Coronavirus lockdown started, I go to my farm early in the morning to harvest my farm produce and bring to the market around my house to sell. I have been selling very well. That is what has been helping me and my family to survive,” a middle-aged woman who identified herself as Aishat Muhammed told Sunday Sun at Dele Yes Sir area in Osogbo.

Findings by Sunday Sun showed that most of the residents of the state believe that Coronavirus is real and are apprehensive about contracting it.

A community leader at Palace in Bokanle area of Osogbo said: “Coronavirus is very real. Though we have not experienced it here, we see everything on the TV. So, we try to wash our hands regularly, maintain social distancing and stay at home. It’s only that we can’t get facemasks. But some of us are trying to sew for ourselves.”

Enugu

The situation in Enugu State is pitiable as the people have continued to move about like nothing was happening, including those living in the Enugu metropolis.

You can only see any one in the rural communities putting on facemasks except in hospitals or health centres and they are mainly health workers just as it is only in some churches that you will see sanitizers, buckets and soap for hand washing.

Markets in the rural communities are still operating, as well as shops except for those that are along the major roads where police go to harass and extort money from the traders.

But generally, the people are lamenting of hunger because of some people who have closed down their businesses like shops, drinking joints and farmers who cannot get products because their main source of restocking the major markets in the urban city are closed.

Speaking to Sunday Sun, Mr Odoh Sunday from Eha-Alumonah community in Nsukka Local Government Area said that the only thing that made the people know that something is happening was the closure of their markets and shops.

Though Sunday Sun did not see handwashing items at various homes, the people have stopped shaking hands, burials and open large gatherings.

Odoh said that the only palliative his people have received was the one given to them by Eha-Alumonah Unity Forum, adding that, “I heard that there were palliatives from the state government to local government, but it has not reached here. They should open our market and shops because we are gradually dying of hunger.”

The situation of lack of observance of the COVID-19 NCDC guidelines was same in communities in Awgu local government, as people go about their businesses in the communities without bothering about the disease.

Madam Anioke who spoke to Sunday Sun said: “I see that both government and the people living in Enugu State are not serious about the virus. People go about in this place as if nothing is happening. Since you are moving around here did you see any one with facemask? How can they when you people in the city are not observing anything.

“Yes, we have been receiving palliatives here, but again you ask what proportion of the population is getting it, you know the virus has leveled everybody. But we have received palliatives from our representative at the House of Representatives, Hon. Tobi Okechukwu; our Senator, Ike Ekweremadu; the local government chairman; the governor and one of our illustrious sons, Baywood Foundation.”

The story is not heartwarming across the rural communities in the state as most people don’t even believe that the virus is in the state. Like one young man in his middle 20s who gave his name simply as Sammy said: “Oga forget this thing, Coronavirus is not here in Enugu, all this one every state is claiming, I am sure there is monetary gain in it, trust Nigerians.”

Imo

In Imo State, the rural communities are yet to embrace the enlightenment campaign of the Ministry of Information on the disease.

While those in the urban centres have cultivated the habit of wearing face marks and observing of social distancing, most rural dwellers in the state do not believe the virus is real.

Therefore, in spite of the awareness by the Ministry of Information about the deadly Coronavirus pandemic to the communities via radio broadcast, the rural dwellers have continued with their daily activities especially farming and trading in the various community markets.

Mr Tony Azuh, from Umuota Umuhu community in Ngor Okpala council area of Imo State said that they are already aware of the Coronavirus disease, but said that most people in the village are primarily concerned with how to feed themselves.

He also stated that in the community that the people do not wear face marks or observing of social distancing.

“We are already aware of this Coronavirus that is affecting the whole world, but here in the village what the people are concerned about is how to feed themselves. We were told that the state government had provided sanitizers to communities in the state. But we have not received any in this village.

“This is the farming season and right now most people are in their farms except on community’s market day. And, so there is no restriction of movement in the village like you have in Owerri.”

Azuh also revealed that although the state government had provided some palliatives, but the items were not enough.

Similarly, in the Owerri-West areas, the palliatives from the Federal and state governments were just two bags of 10kg rice with a carton of Indomie noodles for a village of over 2,000 people.

Also, Akujobi Amadi from Umuaka in Njaba council of Imo State, said that their people are concerned about what they would eat and not Coronavirus.

He said that there is hunger in the community and that the government has not provided any body with food or money.

“Now, palliatives which they said was provided by the government, the majority of the people did not get anything. So, most of the palliatives which we received were from some of our community people.”