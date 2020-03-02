Al Jazeera

Indonesia has announced its first two coronavirus cases while the death in Iran rose to 66 – the highest outside China.

The number of people infected in Italy – the centre of the outbreak in Europe – jumped to 1,694, while in France the figure rose to 130. With the outbreak deepening, the staff at the Louvre in Paris voted to close the iconic museum.

The Czech Republic, Scotland and the Dominican Republic also confirmed their first cases.

More than 89,000 people across 58 countries have been infected, while the death toll has exceeded 3,000.