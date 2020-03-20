The coronavirus death toll has topped 10,000 worldwide, doubling in one week, as the crisis continues to escalate in Europe.

Almost half of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Europe, with Italy now having confirmed more victims than China.

China, where the killer virus first emerged, accounts for a third of all victims, having battled the disease since December 2019.

More than 245,000 cases of the coronavirus have been reported across the globe, soaring from the 100,000 reported just two weeks ago.

Most patients (164,600) are outside of China, despite it originally reporting 90 per cent of all cases in the early days of the pandemic.

On March 13, just seven days ago, the number of deaths had risen to 5,000.

More than 86,000 people have recovered, mostly in China, but the pace is much slower than the spread of the virus.

Recovery takes two weeks or so for mild cases but can be up to six weeks for those whose condition turns serious, according to the World Health Organisation. (Mail)