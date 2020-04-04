He said: “For example, a week ago, we had a case of a Chinese in our estate in Satellite Town who came from China some 14 days ago. We got information from his closest neighbour that the house girl said the man was sick and refused to go to the hospital. It was when we went on air that we eventually got attention; it was understood that when the Chinese came in from China, he was told at the airport to self-quarantine, but he did not observe it. He was even at Trade Fair. So, no sacrifice is too much to avoid the spread of this deadly virus.”

Ngozi Okpalakunne, a media consultant, also agreed with the lockdown which she deemed a step in the right direction. “In fact, the 14 days stay-at-home should have been observed earlier than now and the spread of the diseases would have not been much. It is not enough to advise the citizenry to stay at home; the government should enforce it. I know that it will certainly bring untold hardship to the poor masses, but one has to be alive to eat.” On the other hand, she argued, there should be some assistance that wiii aid in cushioning the effect of the policy on the poor masses. Others interviewed by Saturday Sun were less charitable in their responses. A man in his 30s approached for his com- ment on the issue vented his frustration on the reporter. “This woman, will you get out of my face?” he had barked. When his friends and colleagues tried to explain to him the need to talk to the reporter, he raved: “What nonsense, what do you want me to say? Our government does not listen, so get out of my face”, he re- torted. Mrs Anne Asuquo bluntly described the stay-at-home order as stupid. “Go to other countries that are also affected by this problem, their governments provided palliative to cushion the effect on their citizens. I don’t know why Ni- geria thing will always be different. They want hunger to finish us. That is their plan. How many people can now afford to buy a measure of garri at N1, 500 as against N400? It is terrible”, she lamented. Mrs Jane Ewuzie, a public servant, was full of questions: “What becomes of those families that depend on day-to-day hustling to put food on their families table? How do we survive these two weeks?” She took a dim view of President Buhari’s lockdown of Lagos. “This is not funny at all. In the foreign countries where this disease came from, their presi- dents made provision of income (finance) for them to stay at home, why is our own different? All they are interested in is to collect all the monies donated by corpo- rate organisations and some individuals and pocket it. This stay-at-home thing is not a smart decision because nothing has been put in place to assist us for the pe- riod of this disease. Although the objec- tive is to save lives, how do you save lives when you are about sending the same to death by hunger? A tricycle rider who simply identified himself as Segun, while speaking to Sat- urday Sun expressed shock at the whole situation. “I have never seen this kind of thing in my life. I only witnessed something close to this during the June 12 political crises. This one is worse.” Segun, married with three kids, wondered how he was going to feed his family and still pay for the Keke which he acquired through a loan. “I took the Keke on loan for N1.25million. I have only paid N850, 000. I still have another N400, 000 to complete my payment and the owner of the Keke is threatening hell out of my life.”