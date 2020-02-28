Cross River State Government has restrategise and steps up awareness campaigns to educate and inform the citizenry of the causes and symptoms of Coronavirus in the state.

The state Commissioner for health,Dr. Betta Edu made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Calabar, Friday following a confirmed case of the disease in Lagos State.

The commissioner called on the citizens to adopt and practice high standard of personal and environmental hygiene while those with symptoms like coughing, sneezing, and respiratory Challenges should immediately visit the nearby hospital where a team of expert have been provided by the state government for their attention.

Edu said this effort was in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Federal Air and Sea Ports Authority, The University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency (CRSPHCDA) and other line Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) as well as Development partners; WHO, UNHCR on standby for Screening and Surveillance alert.

“Again I want to advise that regular hand washing, covering of mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing and practice of good biosecurity precautions with domestic and wild animals are some of the measures to be against the transmission of any kind of contagious infection, not inclusive.

“Also, Cross River Citizens who are traveling from South East Asia or any Countries where the infection has been reported or who have had contact with travelers from those regions and are experiencing the above-outlined symptoms associated with the disease are advised to go to the nearest health facility for immediate assessment and treatment.

“The Cross River State Government is committed to the health and safety of her citizens and so, there is no cause for panic or alarm,” she said.