Customers of Ecobank have been urged to utilise its digital self-service solutions just as the President of Ecowas Bank for Investment & Development (EBID), Dr. Georges Agyekum Nana Donkor, has joined the board of its parent company, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated(ETI) as a non-executive director.

Its Group CEO, Mr Ade Ayeyemi, in a message to customers, advised them to use digital platforms such as Ecobank Mobile App, Ecobank Online, EcobankPay, Ecobank OmniPlus, OmniLite and the RapidTransfer App without visiting branches to transact businesses.

He noted that, at unusual time like this, the bank would try to adapt to changing developments for the good health and well-being of all its customers, saying this is an unusual, extraordinary and difficult period in time.

“At Ecobank we do understand that COVID-19 is impacting a number of people and causing others serious concern and anxiety. We will continue to stay abreast of the situation in order to adapt to changing developments for the good health and well-being of all our customers, employees and communities. Together let’s keep well and safe by following the instructions given to us by the world health experts for our better health”, he stated.

He explained that the initiative is part of efforts to ensure social distancing which will help curtail the spread of COVID-19, adding that customers can “bank from anywhere” by utilising digital solutions to easily access their bank accounts, make payments, transfer funds, process salaries, and carry out other ancillary banking transactions from the comfort of their homes and offices without visiting branches.

However, the bank said that its branches remain open and available to customers who choose to visit to carry out their transactions. It added that its branches are equipped with all prescribed preventative measures. Additionally, the bank noted that as part of its self-service options customers can create virtual cards for eCommerce and other online transactions on the Ecobank Mobile when required. -19.

Meanwhile, Donkor’s appointment came as replace ment of Mr. Bashir Mamman Ifo as the representaEBID on the Board of ETI. Donkor was recently appointed President of EBID following the retirement of his predecessor, Bashir Ifo. Donkor is a lawyer, banker and marketing consultant with over 25 years’ experience in senior management capacities across several fields such as finance, strategic management, marketing, legal, compliance and administration.

The board also announced the appointment of Mrs. Zanele Monnakgotla as a non-executive director and nominee of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) of South Africa on the Board. Mrs. Monnakgotla has over 20 years’ public and private sector experience in structured finance and strategy. She is replacing Dr. Daniel Matjila who resigned from the ETI Board when he left his role as Chief Executive Officer of PIC. Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, Chairman of the Board of ETI, commenting on the changes said: “We must first of all, sincerely express our appreciation to Mr. Ifo and Dr. Matjila for their contributions on the Board and their tireless dedication to the Ecobank Group.