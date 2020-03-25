Edo State Government has paid civil and public servants March 2020 salary to minimise the effect of economic disruptions caused by the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the state government ensured prompt payment of salaries to make sure civil and public servants are able to manage disruptions caused by the pandemic, which has led to the slow grind of economic activities across the country.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki has directed payment of salaries as a means to cushion the effects of the coronavirus in the state. We are very much aware that the disruptions in economic activities would affect the buying power of citizens and workers, hence the need to ensure prompt payment.

“There is no denying that this move would provide the needed economic support for workers to stabilise in the light of the measures taken to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the state,” he said.