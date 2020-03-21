The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Ekiti chapter, has called for proper punitive action against health institutions that circumvented the normal protocols in the screening and treatment of COVID-19.

NMA said adhering to rules governing the treatment of contagious diseases like Coronavirus was imperative to avoid further spread of the disease.

This was contained in a statement, jointly signed and issued to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday by the association’s Chairman, Dr Tunji Omotayo, Secretary, Dr Tunji Olaoye and Chairman Emergency Response Committee on COVID-19, Dr Olumuyiwa Oluyide.

The association however, called on Ekiti government to upgrade facilities at the Isolation Centre.

It urged the government to also fast track action on the conclusion of test on the American citizen suspected to have had contact with his deceased counterpart, who brought the disease to Ekiti.

“The NMA Ekiti Emergency Response Committee visited the isolation centre in the state where the confirmed case is being monitored.

“The facilities in the isolation centre is satisfactory, but there is still room for improvement.

“There is a need to upgrade the facilities at the isolation center. We advocate contact tracing and quarantine of the contacts of the index case in Ekiti.

” Those who show symptoms should be isolated as soon as possible. The non conclusive result of the suspected index case of an American male should be repeated.

” The laid down protocols of collecting and transporting samples of suspected cases to reference laboratories should be strictly adhered to.

“Any health institution that violates the protocols should be sanctioned accordingly,” the NMA said.

The NMA, however, warned against peddling of fake news at this time, saying it was capable of causing unnecessary panic among the people.(NAN)