Henry Uche

Despite the rising incidence of Coronavirus pandemic across the country, the Eko Hotel & Suiteson Victoria Island says it is still open for business. The statement was issued to correct some misinterpretation and misunderstanding by some persons following an earlier information put out by the management of the hotel.

According to the press statement, the hotel takes pride in prioritising the safety of its guests, staff and the community thereby taking precautions in fighting the disease.

It said some measures put in place are; education of Eko Hotel staff and providing visible information to guests about COVID-19 around the four hotel buildings, providing hand gloves and face masks to every security guard especially those who check the temperature of everyone that uses any of the entrance gates into the hotel premises. Other measures includes; the mounting up hand sanitiser dispensers and elevators, continuous disinfectanting all surfaces, providing hand gloves for guests, minimizing movements of staff among others.

“This decision is to comply with the government’s directive of not having more than 20 people gathered in the same place. A significant number of staff have been advised to work from home. This is because we strongly believe with the precautionary measures of social distancing to eliminate the spread of COVID -19” the statement read.