Gyang Bere, Jos

A former Nigeria Ambassador to Switzerland and Convener of Plateau Elders Forum, Amb. Yahaya Kwande, has urged Nigerians to support the Federal and State government in their efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a statement issued in Jos, he urged concerned authorities to take advantage of the present situation to stop medical tourism abroad and revamp the health system in Nigeria for the benefits of all.

“The Plateau Elders Forum has been following with grave concern the rampaging global pandemic caused by COVID-19 also known as the coronavirus.

We commend the establishment of screening and isolation centres in Jos to handle any unanticipated occurrence in the state and other measures that government has taken in public interest. We must all support these measures to help control any eventuality,” he said.

Kwande, however, tasked the government to open more screening and isolation centres in each senatorial zone in the state.

He added: “We call on government to use the unwanted opportunity of this pandemic to review its public health policies. Our general hospitals and health centres need to be reassessed and reequipped to meet the needs of the common man at minimal costs.

“The elitist practise of sending a privileged few on overseas medical treatment must be stopped immediately. The huge funds spent on this exercise for this privileged few can be used for the benefit of many more citizens in the state.”