Moved by the over whelming effect of the Corona virus which is currently ravaging China and other Asian countries, the Eze Ndigbo Mekong River which comprises six nations, HRH Eze Amb. Uzochukwu Jerome Ezeneche has prayed to God for mercies and kindness to roll back the disease from destroying mankind.

In his address to Igbo community in Thailand, Ezeneche said at this stage, God is the only one that can heal mankind from this scourge.

While appealing to Ndigbo in Asia to take all precautionary measures including use of masks, the royal father said in Thailand, they are also cooperating with the Thai Health officials to ensure that the virus did not spread in the country.

Back home in Nigeria HRH Ezeneche appealed to Federal Government to take all measures necessary to ensure that the virus did not get foot hold on the country

He said with poor health care system in the country, it could prove to be disastrous if the disease should spread to Nigeria.

On the impact of the disease on Nigerians resident in Asia, Ezeneche says their business and means of livelihood has been affected as most of them has to stay in-door. He said even though call to evacuate them from China was rejected by the national assembly, the Federal Government should continue to reach out to them through the embassy and Nigeria Diaspora Organisation (NIDO).