Chinwendu Obienyi

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has said it will punish suppliers and retailers taking undue advantage of citizens and engaging in unconscionable trade practices with respect to basic safety and protective apparels used in the war against COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

This is coming after the Commission discovered that there have been an increase in prices of face masks and latex gloves, as well as personal hygiene products like sanitisers and anti-bacterial wipes – safety apparels after the Ministry of Health in Lagos State confirmed its first case of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement by the Chief Executive Officer, FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, the Commission noted that the unusual and inordinate practice of unreasonably increasing the price of these products in an indiscriminate manner, on account of the national public health concern (Coronavirus) violates both moral codes and extant law.

According to the statement, abusing citizens’ sensitivity, apprehension, anxiety and vulnerability, especially during emergencies that could adversely affect national security is a violation of law. Specifically, S. 17(s) of the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) prohibits “obnoxious trade practices”, or the “unscrupulous exploitation of consumers”.

It said, “The Commission’s surveillance efforts have revealed that some otherwise reputable pharmacies and department stores are engaging in price gouging and manipulating supplies in a manner that distorts the market, or temporarily restricts availability in order to unreasonably/unfairly increase prices.

Any exercise or exploitation of undue pressure in selling or the sale of goods or services, or price manipulation between displayed, and selling price are also serious violations of the FCCPA under Sections 115(3) and 124(1). Taking advantage of the possibility of infection by a dangerous communicable disease to control supply, or unilaterally increase prices is predatory as it preys on the desperation of citizens”.