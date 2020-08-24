Tokyo 2020: Olympic flame to go on display by September

Tokyo 2020 is expected to place the Olympic Flame on public display near the new National Stadium from September 1.

The Olympic Flame was put in an undisclosed location in Japan back in April after being removed from public display as one of the measures designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The decision coincided with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe declaring a state of emergency.

According to Kyodo News, Tokyo 2020 is set to announce the Olympic Flame will again be placed on display.

The Olympic Flame is expected to be placed at the Japan Olympic Museum, located next to the new National Stadium.

The museum features replicas of the cauldron of each of the three Olympic Games Japan has hosted – Tokyo 1964, Sapporo 1972 and Nagano 1998.

Kyodo News reported the Olympic Flame would be kept inside a lantern, with visitors required to book in advance to visit the museum.