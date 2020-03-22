A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye, has advised his constituents not to dismiss the dangers posed by the suspected presence of the deadly oronavirus in the state.

Adefisoye, representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo State, gave the advice on Sunday in Akure in a statement made available to newsmen by his media aide, Oluyemi Fasipe.

He encouraged his constituents and the people of Ondo state at large to heed the expert advice of regular washing of hands with soap, social distancing and the use of hand sanitisers.

Adefisoye also urged his constituents to avoid gatherings that were more than 20, pending when a vaccine would be developed for the coronavirus which had assumed pandemic status across the world.

The lawmaker also counselled his constituents to avoid travels that were not compulsory, particularly inter-state journeys in order to avoid having body contacts with carriers of the deadly disease.

Adefisoye further appealed to parents in Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency to ensure that their children and wards whose schools had been shut down on the instruction of the Ondo State Government were kept indoors.

He added that school children could become vulnerable to the dreaded coronavirus while roaming the streets where or where there was large gathering of people

The lawmaker advised that in the unlikely scenario of the virus infecting anyone in the town, such person should visit the nearest hospital for proper medical attention.

Adefisoye, who is the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Army, also advised anyone in the constituency that might have recently returned from any of the high risk countries to observe two weeks self isolation.

He added self isolation had become necessary so as to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic in Ondo State.(NAN)