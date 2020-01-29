Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has issued a travel advisory to Nigerians to suspend any plans to visit China in view of raging case of Coronavirus in the Asian country.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, gave the directive in Abuja on Wednesday at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ehanire who said he gave an update on Coronavirus at the meeting, told State House correspondents that FEC approved a travel advisory for Nigerians, stating clearly that all travel plans to China be stopped in the meantime.

According to him, the advisory also directed all returnees to Nigeria from China to be quarantined outdoors within a period of two weeks before fully interacting with their families.

He explained that the two weeks would be used to monitor possible symptoms on the bodies of the returnees.

The minister added that the directive has also been expended to all airlines flying into Nigeria to report any passenger with signs of illness to airport authorities upon landing at any airport in the country.

Ehanire added that all disease control and monitoring agencies in the country had been alerted to be on the lookout for any sings of the infection.