Emma Njoku

The world football governing body, FIFA, has ordered the postponement of all international matches scheduled for the months of March and April due growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, yesterday, FIFA said the general football rules which normally oblige clubs to release players for national team matches will not apply for the up-coming international windows in March and April.

“The situation is rapidly evolving across the world and various international travel restrictions have already been imposed by different public authorities.

“FIFA understands that to hold the matches under current circumstances might not only present potential health risks to players (and to the general public), but would also, most likely, compromise the sporting integrity of such matches insofar as certain teams may be deprived of their best squads whilst others may not.

“To avoid any unnecessary health risks and also situations of potential sporting unfairness, we, therefore, recommend that all international matches previously scheduled to take place in March and April should now be postponed until such time that they can take place in a safe and secure environment, both for players and for the general public. The final decision on this issue rests with the respective competition organisers or relevant member association in case of friendlies,” the statement read.

Already, the qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup in both Asia and South America have been postponed following consultation between FIFA and the Confederations concerned.

FIFA said it will be in consultation with the confederations and relevant stakeholders, while studying the possibilities for re-scheduling any postponed matches.

The global soccer ruling body added that it is working in close cooperation with relevant national and international public health authorities (most notably the World Health Organisation) and “taking into account the expert advice that we have received on the matter, we consider this measure and recommendation to be the most appropriate and responsible step to take under the current circumstances.”