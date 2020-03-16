Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe state government has urged religious and spiritual leaders to pray against the global endemic novel Coronavirus that is devastating the global health sector.

This is even as the state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, assured of his commitment to providing conducive atmosphere and freedom of religious practice.

In a statement by his media aide, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor gave the assurance during the 22nd annual conference of the ECWA Men Fellowship International, Gombe District Church Council (DCC) held at Deba, Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of the state.

“It is only through prayers that the world can overcome some of the present day challenges such as insecurity and the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Misili said governor Yahaya who was represented by the Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Mr. Julius Ishaya Lepes, also called for intensive prayers for the nation as well as intensify prayers for continuous peaceful co-existence among the people of the state.

Misili further disclosed that while enlisting the support and cooperation of the clergy and the followers in his quest to build a cohesive and prosperous Gombe State “the governor reiterated his government’s commitment to providing dividends of democracy to all sections regardless of political or religious considerations”.

In a sermon at the conference, Misili quoted the guest speaker, Rev. Habu Audu who is also the Gombe DCC Assistant Secretary, admonishing the Christians gathering not to use their might or power to suppress the weak but to always seek for the guidance of the holy spirit for them to succeed in life.

The Gombe DCC chairman, Reverend James Dangombe and the ECWA Men Fellowship Chairman, Elder Fatika Musa urged participants to apply what they have learnt from the conference. to improve the spiritual growth of their families.